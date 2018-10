RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday said the case of the slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was “painful”, and “justice will prevail”.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends an event with Prime Minister and Vice-President of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum during the Future Investment Initiative Forum in Riyadh, October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

The crown prince said all culprits will be punished, and Saudi Arabia and Turkey will work together “to reach results.”