Erdogan, Trump agree all aspects of Khashoggi case need to be cleared up: Anadolu

CAIRO (Reuters) - Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump spoke on the telephone to discuss Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Anadolu agency said on Monday morning.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey October 21, 2018. Cem Oksuz/Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

“Erdogan and Trump agreed the Khashoggi case needs to be cleared up with all aspects”, Anadolu said.

Anadolu added that the two leaders also discussed American pastor Andrew Brunson, cooperation in the fight against terrorism and the roadmap on Syria’s Manbij.