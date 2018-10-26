Khashoggi's fiancee says not planning to go to White House

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The fiancee of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi said on Friday she did not accept U.S. President Donald Trump’s invitation to visit the White House because she thought it was aimed at influencing public opinion in his favor.

In an interview with Haberturk TV, Hatice Cengiz said she would not go to the White House until the United States was sincere in its efforts to solve Khashoggi’s killing, demanding that all those responsible be tried and punished.