Khashoggi's fiancee says he assumed Saudis would not interrogate him at consulate

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The fiancee of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi said on Friday he assumed Saudi authorities would not interrogate or arrest him in Turkey, although he was concerned tensions would arise when he visited the consulate in Istanbul.

In an interview with Turkish broadcaster Haberturk, Hatice Cengiz said Khashoggi had not wanted to go to the Saudi consulate, which he entered on Oct. 2 before being killed.