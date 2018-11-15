Saudi foreign minister: Khashoggi case should not be politicized

FILE PHOTO: People protest against the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey outside the Saudi Arabian Embassy in London, Britain, October 26 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister said on Thursday the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in its Istanbul consulate is now a legal case and should not be politicized, after the public prosecutor said it would seek the death penalty for five suspects.

“The politicization of the issue contributes to a fissure in the Islamic world while the kingdom seeks the unity of the Islamic world,” Adel al-Jubeir told reporters in Riyadh.

Jubeir added that there were still unanswered questions in need of answers, but Ankara had refused three requests from Riyadh to provide proof of their accounts of the killing.