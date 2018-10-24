France says will take 'appropriate action' if Saudi guilt in Khashoggi killing proven

PARIS (Reuters) - France will take appropriate measures if Saudi Arabia’s guilt over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi is clearly established, government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux told reporters on Wednesday.

“As long as the facts have not been clearly established, and corroborated by our information services, we will not take any decision,” said Griveaux.

“But on the other hand, once light has been shed on the matter and has been corroborated by our services, based on the hypothesis that Saudi Arabia’s responsibility has been proven, then we would draw the necessary conclusions and take actions,” he said, adding that such a move would not solely involve limiting arms sales.