Turkish official criticises French minister's comments on Erdogan

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan’s communications director said on Monday it was unacceptable for French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian to accuse the Turkish president of playing political games in the case of the slain Saudi journalist.

Le Drian said on Monday that France was not in possession of recordings related to the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi as far as he was aware, contradicting remarks by Turkey’s president.