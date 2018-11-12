World News
November 12, 2018 / 1:40 PM / Updated 43 minutes ago

Turkish official criticises French minister's comments on Erdogan

1 Min Read

French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian speaks during a news conference with his Tunisian counterpart Khemaies Jhinaoui in Tunis, Tunisia October 22, 2018. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan’s communications director said on Monday it was unacceptable for French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian to accuse the Turkish president of playing political games in the case of the slain Saudi journalist.

Le Drian said on Monday that France was not in possession of recordings related to the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi as far as he was aware, contradicting remarks by Turkey’s president.

Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Sarah Dadouch; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.