October 20, 2018 / 6:24 PM / Updated 26 minutes ago

France's Le Drian condemns Khashoggi's killing, calls for in-depth investigation

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France condemns the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul and wants an in-depth investigation of the case, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Saturday.

French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian speaks during a news conference at the Permanent Mission of France to the United Nations in Manhattan, New York, U.S. September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

“France condemns this murder in the strongest terms,” Le Drian said in a statement.

“The confirmation of Mr. Jamal Khashoggi’s death is a first step toward the establishment of the truth. However, many questions remain unanswered,” Le Drian added.

Offering his condolences to Khashoggi’s family, Le Drian said those responsible for his death must be held accountable.

Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Adrian Croft

