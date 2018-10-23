G7 condemns Khashoggi's death, says Saudis must ensure no repeat

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations on Tuesday condemned the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi “in the strongest possible terms” and said Riyahd must make sure such an incident never happens again.

A Saudi flag flutters atop Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, Turkey October 22, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

In a statement, the G7 ministers said Saudi explanations for Khashoggi’s death “leave many questions unanswered.” The ministers also repeated their call for a thorough, credible, transparent and prompt investigation.