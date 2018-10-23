FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 23, 2018 / 3:57 PM / Updated 22 minutes ago

G7 condemns Khashoggi's death, says Saudis must ensure no repeat

1 Min Read

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations on Tuesday condemned the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi “in the strongest possible terms” and said Riyahd must make sure such an incident never happens again.

A Saudi flag flutters atop Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, Turkey October 22, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

In a statement, the G7 ministers said Saudi explanations for Khashoggi’s death “leave many questions unanswered.” The ministers also repeated their call for a thorough, credible, transparent and prompt investigation.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Will Dunham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
