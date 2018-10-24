Germany mulling whether to stop approved arms exports to Saudi

BERLIN (Reuters) - Intensive discussions are underway in the German government on how to deal with arms exports to Saudi Arabia that have already been approved but not yet delivered, government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Wednesday.

Chancellor Angela Merkel vowed on Monday to halt all German arms exports to Saudi Arabia until the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi is cleared up.

Asked whether this included arms exports that had already been approved but not yet delivered, Seibert told reporters: “Regarding the question of how to deal with permits already granted, or goods that have not yet been delivered, there are intensive discussions in the government on this at the moment, and we will have to examine this very carefully.”