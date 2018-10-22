Indonesia hopes for 'transparent and thorough' probe of Khashoggi killing

BOGOR, Indonesia (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo called for a “transparent and thorough” investigation into the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at a meeting on Monday with Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister, the foreign minister of the Asian nation said.

Indonesia President Joko Widodo welcomes Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir at presidential palace in Bogor, Indonesia, October 22, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Khashoggi’s killing at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul has drawn international criticism, with the kingdom on Sunday calling it a “huge and grave mistake”, while adding that crown prince Mohammed bin Salman had not been aware of the case.

Indonesia’s foreign minister, Retno Marsudi, told reporters Widodo had met Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir and “expressed concern” over the case.

“Indonesia hopes the investigation being carried out is transparent and thorough,” Marsudi said after the meeting at the presidential palace, which she attended.