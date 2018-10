DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman presided over the first meeting of a committee to restructure the command of the general intelligence agency, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends the investment conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia October 23, 2018. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS