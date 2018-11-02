World News
Netanyahu condemns Khashoggi killing but keeps focus on Iran

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem October 28, 2018. Oded Balilty/Pool via REUTERS

SOFIA (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday condemned the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul, but said the bigger problem facing the region was Iran.

Netanyahu made the comments during a news conference in the Bulgarian city of Varna, where he met the Bulgarian, Greek, Romanian and Serbian leaders.

His remarks followed similar comments made earlier in the day by a senior Israeli minister.

