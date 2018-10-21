FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 21, 2018 / 4:00 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Saudi foreign minister says Khashoggi killing was 'huge and grave mistake': Fox

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said on Sunday the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul was a “huge and grave mistake” and promised his family that those responsible will be punished.

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel Ahmed al-Jubeir addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

“This is a terrible mistake. This is a terrible tragedy. Our condolences go out to them. We feel their pain,” Jubeir said in an interview with Fox News. “Unfortunately, a huge and grave mistake was made and I assure them that those responsible will be held accountable for this.”

Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Patrick Rucker; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

