October 21, 2018 / 11:04 AM / Updated an hour ago

Kuwait welcomes decisions by Saudi king on 'regretful' Khashoggi case

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Kuwait has welcomed the decisions taken by Saudi Arabia’s King Salman with regards to the death of critic Jamal Khashoggi, a foreign ministry source told Kuna on Sunday.

The source said the king’s handling of the case “depicts the Kingdom’s keenness and commitment to establish the truth and its respect for legal principles to bring to account those behind this regretful event.”

Saudi Arabia said on Saturday that Khashoggi, a prominent journalist and critic of the kingdom’s de facto leader Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, died in a fight inside its Istanbul consulate - after two weeks of denials that it was involved in his disappearance.

Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
