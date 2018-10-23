FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 23, 2018 / 3:27 PM / in an hour

UK PM May's spokesman says Khashoggi body parts reports deeply disturbing

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Reports of the discovery of body parts of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi are deeply disturbing, British Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Tuesday.

“I am aware of the reports, they are deeply disturbing ... the location of Mr Khashoggi’s body is just one of the questions we need answers to and as such we await the full results of the Turkish investigation,” he said.

Sky news earlier cited sources as saying the writer, who disappeared on Oct. 2 after visiting the Saudi consulate in Istabul, had been cut up.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison

