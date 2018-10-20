Germany's Merkel condemns Khashoggi's killing, demands Saudis explain

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel condemned the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul and said explanations so far given of the circumstances of his death were inadequate.

“We condemn this act in the strongest terms,” she and Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in a joint statement issued on Saturday. “We expect transparency from Saudi Arabia about the circumstances of his death ... The information available about events in the Istanbul consulate is inadequate.”

Expressing deep sympathy to Khashoggi’s friends and relatives, they said those responsible for his death must be held accountable.