October 20, 2018 / 5:31 PM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Saudi courts will look at Khashoggi case: justice minister

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - The case of journalist Jamal Khashoggi took place on Saudi sovereign territory and it will be looked at by Saudi courts when all procedures are complete, Saudi Arabia’s justice minister said in a statement issued by state news agency SPA on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO: An Indonesian journalist holds a placard during a protest over the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in front of the Saudi Arabia embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Saudi Arabia said earlier that dissident Khashoggi died in a fight inside its Istanbul consulate in its first admission of his death after two weeks of denials that have shaken Western relations with the kingdom.

Reporting by Hesham Hajali; Editing by Richard Balmforth

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
