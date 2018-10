FILE PHOTO: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu attends a press conference in Ankara, Turkey, October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu spoke on the phone with his Saudi counterpart Adel al-Jubeir, a Turkish foreign ministry source said on Friday.

No information was immediately available regarding the content of the phone call.