October 23, 2018 / 8:07 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Saudi says finance minister meets U.S. Treasury Secretary

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan met U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in Riyadh, a statement from the ministry said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks during his interview with Reuters in Jerusalem October 21, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/File Photo

Mnuchin said on Sunday Saudi Arabia’s explanation of the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi was a “good first step but not enough”, adding that it was premature to discuss sanctions over the incident.

Mnuchin is touring the region to discuss counter-terrorism measures with Arab allies.

Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; editing by John Stonestreet

