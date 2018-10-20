Dutch PM Rutte calls for further investigation into Khashoggi's death

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Saturday that further investigations are needed after Saudi Arabia’s acknowledgment that journalist Jamal Khashoggi had died inside its Istanbul consulate.
“A lot still remains uncertain. What happened? How did he die? Who is responsible? I expect and I hope that all relevant facts will be clear as soon as possible,” Rutte told reporters in Copenhagen. “Thorough investigation is necessary”.
Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Angus MacSwan