October 20, 2018 / 10:08 AM / Updated 7 minutes ago

Dutch PM Rutte calls for further investigation into Khashoggi's death

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Saturday that further investigations are needed after Saudi Arabia’s acknowledgment that journalist Jamal Khashoggi had died inside its Istanbul consulate.

FILE PHOTO: Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte holds a news conference at the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium October 18, 2018. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

“A lot still remains uncertain. What happened? How did he die? Who is responsible? I expect and I hope that all relevant facts will be clear as soon as possible,” Rutte told reporters in Copenhagen. “Thorough investigation is necessary”.

Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Angus MacSwan

