November 2, 2018 / 11:53 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Norway summoned Saudi ambassador over Khashoggi murder

FILE PHOTO: Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi speaks at an event hosted by Middle East Monitor in London Britain, September 29, 2018. Middle East Monitor/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway summoned the Saudi ambassador on Thursday over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the Norwegian Foreign Minister said on Friday.

“We have raised the murder of Jamal Khashoggi and presented our point of view to the Saudi ambassador several times after it was known,” Ine Eriksen Soereide said in a statement.

“We underlined how seriously we take this issue again yesterday, when he was at the Foreign Ministry for a discussion.”

Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, writing by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Angus MacSwan

