Pompeo provided U.S. Congress with updates on Khashoggi killing: State Department

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to the media at the United Nations following a Security Council meeting about the situation in Venezuela in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 26, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo provided an update on the investigation into Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s killing to Congress on Friday, a State Department spokesperson said.

The spokesperson did not offer any details on what Pompeo told lawmakers.

Congress had given the Trump administration a deadline of Feb. 8 to submit a report on who bears responsibility for Khashoggi’s death and whether Washington would impose sanctions on that person or people. Congressional aides said they had not received any such report from the White House by early Friday evening.