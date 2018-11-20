Politics
November 20, 2018 / 7:28 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Secretary of State defends Trump's support of Saudi Arabia

1 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo leaves after his news conference at the State Department in Washington, U.S., November 20, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo defended U.S. support of Saudi Arabia after U.S. President Donald Trump earlier on Tuesday defied international pressure and vowed to remain a strong partner of the country despite the murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey last month..

Pompeo, who spoke following a meeting with Turkey’s foreign minister in Washington, told a news conference that the United States was obligated to adopt policies that furthered U.S. national security interests.

Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Susan Heavey; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.