Secretary of State defends Trump's support of Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo defended U.S. support of Saudi Arabia after U.S. President Donald Trump earlier on Tuesday defied international pressure and vowed to remain a strong partner of the country despite the murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey last month..
Pompeo, who spoke following a meeting with Turkey’s foreign minister in Washington, told a news conference that the United States was obligated to adopt policies that furthered U.S. national security interests.
