Secretary of State defends Trump's support of Saudi Arabia

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo leaves after his news conference at the State Department in Washington, U.S., November 20, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo defended U.S. support of Saudi Arabia after U.S. President Donald Trump earlier on Tuesday defied international pressure and vowed to remain a strong partner of the country despite the murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey last month..

Pompeo, who spoke following a meeting with Turkey’s foreign minister in Washington, told a news conference that the United States was obligated to adopt policies that furthered U.S. national security interests.