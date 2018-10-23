U.S. revoking visas, exploring sanctions in Khashoggi death

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has identified some Saudi officials responsible for the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and is taking action, including revoking visas and exploring sanctions, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to the press before boarding his plane at Mexico City International Airport in Mexico City, Mexico, October 19, 2018. Brendan Smialowski/Pool/via REUTERS

“These penalties will not be the last word on the matter from the United States,” Pompeo told reporters. “We’re making very clear that the United States does not tolerate this kind of ruthless action to silence Mr. Khashoggi, a journalist, through violence.”