Saudi crown prince meets U.S.'s Mnuchin, Saudi state TV says

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has met U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Saudi state TV said in a tweet.

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud is seen during a meeting with U.N Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the United Nations headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S. March 27, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Levy/File Photo

Mnuchin said on Sunday Saudi Arabia’s explanation of the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi was a “good first step but not enough”, adding that it was premature to discuss sanctions against Riyadh over the incident.

The Saudi crown prince and Mnuchin “stressed the importance of strategic partnership” between the two countries, the Saudi TV tweet said.