Saudi public prosecutor says ex-adviser Qahtani under investigation

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi public prosecutor said on Thursday a former adviser to the royal court, Saud al-Qahtani, had been due to meet the team that was ordered to repatriate journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was killed after efforts to negotiate his return failed.

Sheikh Saud al-Mojeb said Qahtani had been banned from traveling and remained under investigation, adding that the case has been transferred to court while investigations continue.