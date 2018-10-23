FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 23, 2018 / 10:19 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Kremlin says knows official Saudi stance on Khashoggi, rest is for investigators

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has heard the official Saudi Arabia’s stance that the royal family had no connection to the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Other matters are for investigators, he told reporters.

Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist and critic of the Saudi government, died after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Riyadh initially denied knowledge of his fate before saying he had been killed in a fight there, an explanation that has drawn international scepticism.

Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; Writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by John Stonestreet

