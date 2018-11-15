Saudi crown prince has 'absolutely nothing to do' with Khashoggi murder: foreign minister

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister said on Thursday Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had “absolutely nothing to do” with the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, after the public prosecutor said he would seek the death penalty for five suspects.
Asked about possible international sanctions in response to the case, Adel al-Jubeir told reporters there was a difference between sanctioning individuals and holding the Saudi government responsible.
