Senators ask Trump for human rights investigation on Saudi prince

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The leaders of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee demanded on Tuesday that the Trump administration examine whether Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman was responsible for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi last month.

Republican Senator Bob Corker and Democratic Senator Bob Menendez sent a letter to President Donald Trump triggering a provision of the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act requiring the president to determine whether a foreign person was responsible for a human rights violation.