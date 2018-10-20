FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 20, 2018 / 2:05 PM / Updated an hour ago

Spain 'dismayed' by Saudi reports on Khashoggi case

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s government said on Saturday it was “dismayed” by information from Riyadh about the death of dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

“The Spanish government is dismayed by early reports from the Saudi prosecutor about the death of the Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, and offers its most sincere condolences to his family,” Spain said in a statement.

It also echoed a call from U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres for a thorough and transparent investigation to bring to justice those responsible for the incident, which has caused an international outcry.

Reporting by Belen Carreno, writing by Isla Binnie; Editing by Adrian Croft

