FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
October 29, 2018 / 6:57 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump weighing options in response to Khashoggi killing: White House

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Southern Illinois Airport in Murphysboro, Illinois, U.S., October 27, 2018. REUTERS/Al Drago/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration is considering possible actions in response to the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said on Monday.

“The administration is weighing different options and we’ll make an announcement about what the decision of that action is,” Sanders told a media briefing in response to a question about what actions the administration might take against Saudi Arabia.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.