Trump says he will not be tough on Saudi Arabia over Khashoggi case

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he will not destroy the global economy by being tough on Saudi Arabia over the murder of U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi, although the CIA believes Khashoggi’s murder was ordered by that country’s crown prince.

Trump made the comments to reporters as he continued to defend Riyadh, even though a bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers has pushed for the Trump administration to punish Saudi Arabia more severely.

