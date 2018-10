FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Mosinee, Wisconsin, U.S., October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump received a briefing on Thursday morning from CIA Director Gina Haspel on the investigation into the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

Haspel had just returned from a trip to Turkey.