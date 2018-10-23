Trump says Erdogan 'pretty rough' on Saudis over Khashoggi

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan was “pretty rough” on Saudi Arabia in remarks on Tuesday about the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and said Riyadh’s handling of the matter was “the worst cover-up ever.”

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally for U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) in Houston, Texas, U.S., October 22, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Trump told reporters he wanted to get all the facts on Khashoggi’s death at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul before agreeing with Erdogan’s assessment. Trump, who sent his CIA director to Turkey to discuss the issue, said he expected to have a report pretty soon.