October 22, 2018 / 7:08 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump unsatisfied with Saudi Arabia's explanations over journalist

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that he is unsatisfied with Saudi Arabia’s explanations of what happened to missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi, but he does not want to lose investment from Riyadh.

U.S. President Donald Trump rallies with supporters at Elko Regional Airport in Elko, Nevada, U.S. October 20, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Saudi Arabia on Saturday confirmed the death of Khashoggi, who has not been seen since entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2. U.S. lawmakers have been skeptical about Riyadh’s shifting explanations, and comments from Trump and the White House have varied.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
