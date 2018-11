FILE PHOTO - U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo listen during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday he would speak with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the CIA about Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was murdered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October, Bloomberg said on Twitter.

The CIA believes Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, the country’s de-facto ruler, ordered Khashoggi’s killing, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.