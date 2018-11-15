Adviser to Turkey's Erdogan says Saudi Arabia trying to cover up Khashoggi murder

ANKARA (Reuters) - An adviser to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that comments from Saudi Arabia’s public prosecutor were aimed at covering up the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, adding the Saudi probe was unlikely to find the perpetrators.

Yasin Aktay, who advises Erdogan in his AK Party, made the comments after Saudi’s public prosecutor said the journalist was killed after “negotiations” to convince him to return to the kingdom failed. Turkish officials have said they believe the killing was premeditated.

“They expect us to believe the killers carried this out on their own. This isn’t very credible. Everything is clear as day, but there is an effort to cover it up a bit,” Aktay said.

Erdogan has said the killing was ordered at the “highest levels” of the Saudi government.