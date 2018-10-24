Erdogan says will not let those responsible for Khashoggi killing avoid justice

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday Turkey will not allow those responsible for the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi to avoid justice, from those who ordered it to those who carried it out.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey, October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Tumay Berkin

“We are determined not to allow a cover-up of this murder and to make sure all those responsible - from those who ordered it to those who carried it out - will not be allowed to avoid justice,” Erdogan said at a speech in Ankara.

He said some people had been uncomfortable with him sharing evidence regarding the investigation into the killing in his speech on Tuesday.

“We will continue to share new evidence transparently with our counterparts to enlighten the dark sides of this murder,” he said.

Separately, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that Saudi Arabia would not have murdered Khashoggi without American protection, according to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday Saudi authorities staged the “worst cover-up ever” in the killing of Khashoggi and the United States vowed to revoke the visas of some of those believed to be responsible.