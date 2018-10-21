FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 21, 2018 / 2:54 PM / Updated 27 minutes ago

Turkey's Erdogan says to speak on Khashoggi case on Tuesday

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he would make all the necessary statements about the killing of the Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at a meeting with members of his ruling AK Party in parliament on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a ceremony in Diyarbakir, Turkey October 20, 2018. Murat Kula/Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

“I will make my statement about this issue on Tuesday at the party group meeting,” Erdogan said in a speech in Istanbul on Sunday, a day after Saudi Arabia said for the first time that Khashoggi had been killed at its consulate in Istanbul on Oct.2.

