Turkey's Erdogan says to speak on Khashoggi case on Tuesday

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he would make all the necessary statements about the killing of the Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at a meeting with members of his ruling AK Party in parliament on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a ceremony in Diyarbakir, Turkey October 20, 2018. Murat Kula/Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

“I will make my statement about this issue on Tuesday at the party group meeting,” Erdogan said in a speech in Istanbul on Sunday, a day after Saudi Arabia said for the first time that Khashoggi had been killed at its consulate in Istanbul on Oct.2.