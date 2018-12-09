Saudi Arabia does not extradite its citizens: foreign minister

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir speaks during a news conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister, Adel Al-Jubeir, said on Sunday the country does not extradite its citizens when asked about a Turkish court’s arrest order for two Saudi suspects in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

“We don’t extradite our citizens,” he said at a news conference at the end of the annual Gulf Cooperation Council summit.

Istanbul’s chief prosecutor has filed warrants for the arrest of a top Saudi aide and the deputy head of its foreign intelligence on suspicion of planning Khashoggi’s killing, two Turkish officials said last week.