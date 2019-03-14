Interpol issued red notices for 20 people over Khashoggi killing: Turkey

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey said on Thursday that Interpol had issued red notices - asking police worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition - for 20 people regarding the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The Justice Ministry said it had requested red notices for 18 people on Nov. 15 and for two more on Dec. 21. They were issued on March 1.

Interpol was not immediately available for comment.