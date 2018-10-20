Investigators likely to discover what happened to Khashoggi body 'before long': Turkish official

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish investigators are likely to find out what happened to the body of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi “before long”, a senior Turkish official said on Saturday.

The official, who declined to be identified, also told Reuters that Khashoggi’s DNA samples were being procured from Turkey, meaning that investigators would not need to ask Saudi Arabia for samples at the moment.

Saudi Arabia said on Saturday that Khashoggi had died in a fight inside its Istanbul consulate - Riyadh’s first acknowledgement of his death after two weeks of denials that it was involved in his disappearance.