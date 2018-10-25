Turkey has no intention to take Khashoggi case to international court: minister

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey has no intention of taking the case regarding the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi to an international court but would share information if an international investigation was launched, its foreign minister said on Thursday.

Members of Sri Lankan web journalist association hold placards during a protest condemning the murder of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi in front of the Saudi Embassy in Colombo, Sri Lanka October 25, 2018. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Mevlut Cavusoglu made the comments during a news conference with Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki. He also said Turkey had shared information with some parties who sought additional information.