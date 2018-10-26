Turkey better equipped to serve justice in Khashoggi killing, official says

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey has prepared an extradition request for suspects in the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi because it is better equipped to “serve the cause of justice” in the case, a senior Turkish official said on Friday.

Earlier, Turkey’s justice ministry had said that the Istanbul prosecutor’s office prepared a request for the extradition from Saudi Arabia of 18 suspects in Khashoggi’s murder.

It also said they were accused of murder by “premeditation, monstrous intent or by torture”.