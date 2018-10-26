FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 26, 2018 / 4:27 PM / in 37 minutes

Turkey better equipped to serve justice in Khashoggi killing, official says

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey has prepared an extradition request for suspects in the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi because it is better equipped to “serve the cause of justice” in the case, a senior Turkish official said on Friday.

Earlier, Turkey’s justice ministry had said that the Istanbul prosecutor’s office prepared a request for the extradition from Saudi Arabia of 18 suspects in Khashoggi’s murder.

It also said they were accused of murder by “premeditation, monstrous intent or by torture”.

Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Daren Butler

