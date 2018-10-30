Turkish prosecutor asked Saudi who sent Khashoggi's killers: Erdogan

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey, October 30, 2018. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

ANKARA (Reuters) - The Turkish prosecutor looking into the death of Jamal Khashoggi has asked Saudi Arabia’s prosecutor to say who sent the team involved in the journalist’s killing, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters in parliament, Erdogan said the Turkish prosecutor had told his Saudi counterpart that the 18 suspects in the case could be tried in Turkey. Saudi officials also needed to reveal the identity of a local cooperator said to have been involved in Khashoggi’s disappearance, he said.