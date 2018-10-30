FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 30, 2018 / 10:27 AM / in 19 minutes

Turkish prosecutor asked Saudi who sent Khashoggi's killers: Erdogan

1 Min Read

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey, October 30, 2018. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

ANKARA (Reuters) - The Turkish prosecutor looking into the death of Jamal Khashoggi has asked Saudi Arabia’s prosecutor to say who sent the team involved in the journalist’s killing, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters in parliament, Erdogan said the Turkish prosecutor had told his Saudi counterpart that the 18 suspects in the case could be tried in Turkey. Saudi officials also needed to reveal the identity of a local cooperator said to have been involved in Khashoggi’s disappearance, he said.

Reporting by Gulsen Solaker; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
