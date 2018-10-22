Turkey not allowed to search parked Saudi car in Istanbul on Monday: NTV

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish authorities were prevented from searching a parked Saudi diplomatic car in Istanbul on Monday because they were not given permission from the consulate, private broadcaster NTV said.

The car belonging to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul has been found in the Sultangazi district of the city earlier on Monday. CNN Turk said authorities would be able to search the car on Tuesday.

Turkish and Saudi authorities have been investigating the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who went missing after entering the consulate on Oct. 2. After weeks of denying knowledge of his fate, Saudi officials said the prominent journalist was killed in a “rogue operation”.